flu season

Walk-in flu vaccine clinics available for children around the country until Friday

The highest number of influenza cases this flu season have been in older adults and children up to 14 years of age.
1 hour ago

THE HSE IS advising parents that free flu vaccine clinics for children are open around the country today.

It comes in the wake of a recent report that found the highest number of influenza cases this flu season have been in adults aged 65 years and older and children up to 14 years of age.

38 walk-in flu vaccination clinics are open today, tomorrow and Friday for children from the ages of 2-17 for free nasal flu vaccines. 

In a statement, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s National Immunisation Office Dr Aparna Keegan said: “We encourage all parents to avail of these walk-in clinics as we expect flu numbers to rise over the coming weeks.”

“With increased socialisation at this time of year the risk of contracting flu becomes greater,” Dr Keegan said.

Children are more likely to contract and pass on flu and can become seriously ill as a result.

“Vaccinating children protects them – and their siblings, parents, grandparents and those who are vulnerable.”

Symptoms of flu in children can include high temperature, muscle pains, headache and extreme tiredness.

The latest data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed identified that there were 631 officially-confirmed flu cases in the week ending 17 December — more than double the 283 cases that were recorded the previous week.

Since October, 1,457 confirmed flu cases have been reported to HPSC. 454 confirmed influenza cases have been hospitalised during this flu season.

