Walker dies after collapsing at summit of Ulster’s highest mountain

A WALKER HAS died after collapsing at the summit of Slieve Donard.

Slieve Donard, in Newcastle, Co Down, is the highest mountain in Ulster and is part of the Mourne Mountains.

At around 1.20pm yesterday, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a call for assistance via the PSNI after a walker collapsed at the summit of Slieve Donard.

The rescue team responded alongside the Air Ambulance and due to the nature of the call, the assistance of a Search and Rescue Aircraft was also requested.

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said that “despite the best efforts of all involved, in particular fellow hill walkers, the walker sadly passed away at the scene”.

Twelve of its members had responded to the call and they stood down at 4.40pm.

“Our thoughts are very much with family, friends and all those involved at this time,” said a spokesperson from the rescue team.