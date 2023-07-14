Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of the top of Slieve Donard.
# Slieve Donard
Walker dies after collapsing at summit of Ulster’s highest mountain
The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a call for assistance yesterday afternoon via the PSNI after a walker collapsed at the summit of Slieve Donard.
3.8k
0
39 minutes ago

A WALKER HAS died after collapsing at the summit of Slieve Donard.

Slieve Donard, in Newcastle, Co Down, is the highest mountain in Ulster and is part of the Mourne Mountains.

At around 1.20pm yesterday, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a call for assistance via the PSNI after a walker collapsed at the summit of Slieve Donard.

The rescue team responded alongside the Air Ambulance and due to the nature of the call, the assistance of a Search and Rescue Aircraft was also requested.

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said that “despite the best efforts of all involved, in particular fellow hill walkers, the walker sadly passed away at the scene”.

Twelve of its members had responded to the call and they stood down at 4.40pm.

“Our thoughts are very much with family, friends and all those involved at this time,” said a spokesperson from the rescue team.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     