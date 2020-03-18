This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: How often do you take a long walk?

Every day? Every week? Less often than that?

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 13,411 Views 22 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/lzf
Image: Shutterstock/lzf

MANY PEOPLE AROUND the country are now working from home for the next few weeks and months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. 

We are frequently reminded that walking is one of the best and most accessible activities we can indulge in – and that proves even more important now with more and more people being stuck at home. (Just remember that social distancing is important!)

Walking is good for physical health, but can also promote good mental health – and can even boost creativity.

So, today we want to know: How often do you take a long walk?


Poll Results:

Several times a week (558)
Every day (489)
Once or twice a week (313)
Less often / never (185)
Once or twice a month (135)





