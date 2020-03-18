Poll: How often do you take a long walk?

MANY PEOPLE AROUND the country are now working from home for the next few weeks and months as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

We are frequently reminded that walking is one of the best and most accessible activities we can indulge in – and that proves even more important now with more and more people being stuck at home. (Just remember that social distancing is important!)

Walking is good for physical health, but can also promote good mental health – and can even boost creativity.

So, today we want to know: How often do you take a long walk?

