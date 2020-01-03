This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Irish War of Independence

The government has said we are entering the “most challenging and sensitive period” of marking the centenary of past events.

By Sean Murray Friday 3 Jan 2020, 10:00 PM
16 minutes ago 1,755 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4938479

THIS YEAR MARKS the centenary of a number of key events in the Irish War of Independence, with the government yet to announce many events that will mark the 100-year milestones of crucial points in Irish history.

Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan recently said in response to a Dáil question that we are now entering “the most challenging and sensitive phase” in terms of how we mark events that shaped the foundation of the Irish State a century ago. 

With that in mind, let’s have a look and test your knowledge of what happened during the Irish War of Independence, which was still ongoing 100 years ago today.

Which event is regarded as the beginning of the War of Independence?
Bloody Sunday in Croke Park
Soloheadbeg Ambush

The Burning of Cork
Dromkeen Ambush
The inquest into the shooting dead of Cork Lord Mayor Tomás Mac Curtain returned a verdict of "wilful murder" against... whom?
PA Images
James Craig
King George V

David Lloyd George
Herbert Asquith
Michael Collins was a key figure within the IRA at this time, but what position did he hold in the newly-created Irish government?
PA Images
President of Dáil Éireann
Secretary for Defence

Secretary for Home Affairs
Secretary for Finance
How did the Black and Tans get their name?
Media reports describing their "black" hearts
It was the slang term for a British army regiment in the First World War

British soldiers had bragged they'd come home from Ireland with great tans
The colour of their uniforms
As violence escalated, when did Eamon de Valera declare that Ireland was in a "state of war" with Britain?
PA Images
December 1919
July 1920

November 1920
March 1921
What landmark did the IRA burn on 25 May 1921?
The Custom House
The Four Courts

Leinster House
Farmleigh
How many of the 128 seats did Sinn Féin win in the Parliament of Southern Ireland elections held in May 1921?
PA Images
100
115

124
All of them
Where did the Battle of Ballinalee take place in October 1920?
Mayo
Westmeath

Cork
Longford
In which province did the British first declare martial law during the conflict?
Shutterstock
Leinster
Munster

Connacht
Ulster
When was the truce agreed that ended hostilities in the War of Independence?
1 June 1921
11 July 1921

1 October 1921
25 December 1921
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog
Full marks
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie