Quiz: Test your knowledge of the Irish War of Independence

THIS YEAR MARKS the centenary of a number of key events in the Irish War of Independence, with the government yet to announce many events that will mark the 100-year milestones of crucial points in Irish history.

Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan recently said in response to a Dáil question that we are now entering “the most challenging and sensitive phase” in terms of how we mark events that shaped the foundation of the Irish State a century ago.

With that in mind, let’s have a look and test your knowledge of what happened during the Irish War of Independence, which was still ongoing 100 years ago today.