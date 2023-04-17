Warm weather to continue after temperatures passed 20 degrees yesterday

THE WEEKEND’S WARM weather is set to continue over the next few days after temperatures surpassed 20 degrees yesterday in parts of the country.

After some heavy rain earlier in the week, the sun made an appearance yesterday and brought mild weather with it.

Temperatures rose to at least 20 degrees Celsius and above at weather stations in Mount Dillon (21.4), Athenry (20.4) and Shannon Airport (20).

The warm conditions are set to continue today, though perhaps slightly cooler, with highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees.

Met Éireann expects that this morning will be mostly cloudy but low cloud, mist and fog will break up through the morning, leaving “another pleasant day of sunny spells” – though a scattering of showers will also develop, mostly in the afternoon.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells early on, some mist and fog, and some patchy drizzle in coastal counties of Leinster, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Come the morning, “any mist and fog will clear quickly” to “leave a mostly dry sunny day, although a few isolated light showers are possible in the west”, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to be between 11 and 15 degrees in the east and up to 16 to 18 degrees in the west.

Wednesday will be a “cloudier, cooler day overall”, Met Éireann said, bringing a “scattering of showery outbreaks through the morning but sunny spells will develop in most parts during the afternoon but showers may persist in the south”.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday will be around 11 to 14 degrees.