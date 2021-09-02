#Open journalism No news is bad news

Warmer weather to stay with us into next week (but there's an increased chance of rain)

Temperatures in the high teens and low twenties look set to stay with us into next week.

By Emma Taggart Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 5:25 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE RECENT WARM weather looks set to stay with us into next week, with temperatures likely to reach the high teens and low twenties. Although there will be an increased chance of rain.

Tonight will be mainly dry, with some patches of fog and mist forming in places.

As for tomorrow, it will stay mostly dry with the possibility of some light passing showers. The northeast of the country will see the best of the sunshine. Highs of between 16 to 19 degrees are to be expected, according to Met Éireann. 

Saturday will be a mostly dry day, with spells of sunshine with high temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees. However, there will be an increased chance of rain. Saturday night will also bring rain showers to the southwest.

Sunday is set to be the wettest day of the week, with rain expected south and west of the country. The north and east should experience a dry morning but rain showers are expected there later in the day. Despite the wet conditions, it will remain warm with highs of between 18 to 21 degrees.

The warm weather will continue with us into next week as the mercury is forecast to rise into the twenties across the country. The rain is forecast to give way to sunny spells on Monday.

Next week it is expected that temperatures at night will not fall below 16 or 17 degrees, as the warm weather looks set to stay until at least midweek. There will be some rainfall amongst the sunny spells.

In August’s climate statement from Met Éireann, the forecaster detailed that temperatures were above the long term average for the time of year. August’s highest temperature was recorded at Athenry, Co Galway where it reached a balmy 26.3 degrees. This was the highest maximum temperature for August since 1976.

202108_r9mg_totals_provisional Source: Met Éireann

The amount of rainfall in most counties was below average for the time of year, particularly in the south and east. However, the northwest experienced above-average rainfall with Markree, Co Sligo recording the highest monthly rainfall in the country at 176.1 mm.

