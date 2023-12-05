Warnings to motorists in eight counties as Status Yellow ice warning in place

MOTORISTS IN EIGHT counties impacted by a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning have been warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions this morning.

The warning, which remains in place until 10am, could lead to the slippery conditions underfoot and on roads – with particular warnings for black ice.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) reminded motorists to be careful on their driving controls when driving on roads where black ice is present.

Those in counties Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath have been warned by Met Éireann that the low temperatures and icy conditions could lead to hazardous travelling conditions.

The RSA said black ice, which forms on roads after rain freezes, “is one of winter’s biggest hazards” and reminded motorists to slow down to avoid skidding or losing control of the vehicle.

⚠️Yellow Weather Warning – Low Temperature/Ice⚠️

📍Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath

📆Mon 4, 6pm – Tues 5, 10am

Very cold with frost and ice. Possible Impacts:

• Slippery conditions underfoot

• Hazardous travelling conditions#VisionZero pic.twitter.com/ClicdHyZeT — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 4, 2023

The RSA advises that you treat every road as if it is frozen and to use the driving controls delicately.

If you encounter black ice on your journey, the road safety group say the most important thing is to not use your break, and take your foot off the accelerator.

Frosty and icy conditions will be noticeable for many this morning however a mostly dry day with sunny spells is expected by Met Éireann.

The forecasters said the highest temperatures anticipated today are 3 to 7 degrees with mainly light, variable breezes.