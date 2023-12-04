Another cold day in store with low temperature warning issued for eight counties

IT’S ANOTHER COLD day today with a low temperature warning issued for a number of counties.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning has been issued for all of Connacht, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath. This will kick in at 6pm today and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has warned that very cold weather could lead to slippery conditions underfoot, hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said some showers of sleet or hail are possible today.

Tonight is due to be very cold and mostly dry with clear spells. It will be cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle on occasion near the east coast, while there will be isolated showers in the west.

Temperatures will drop as low as -4 degrees tonight, coldest in the midlands and west.

Advertisement

It’s forecast that it will be a frosty and icy start for many tomorrow morning, with patches of fog or freezing fog.

Cloudy and patchy light rain or drizzle is due to linger for a while near the east coast, but otherwise it will be dry with sunny spells.

Cloud is expected to increase in the evening and outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest.

It will stay cold tomorrow with highest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees forecast.

Tomorrow night is expected to remain mostly dry, but temperatures are set to drop as low as -2 degrees with some frost and ice, mainly in the midlands, east and north.

Met Éireann has said Wednesday will be milder than recent days with highest temperatures generally of 7 to 11 degrees, a little lower in Ulster.

Wednesday night is also forecast to be mild with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 expected.