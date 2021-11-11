Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 32-year-old man missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

Warren Altman has been missing from the Foxrock area since Sunday, 7 November.

He is described as being approximately 5’10″ in height, of stocky build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Warren was wearing a grey two-piece suit with a white shirt. He was also carrying a gym bag.

His family and gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.