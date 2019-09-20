This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One killed and five wounded in Washington DC shooting

The incident occurred just a few kilometres from the White House.

By Associated Press Friday 20 Sep 2019, 8:13 AM
8 minutes ago 953 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4817055
A police officer stands near the scene
Image: Liu Je/Xinhua/PA Images
A police officer stands near the scene
A police officer stands near the scene
Image: Liu Je/Xinhua/PA Images

POLICE IN THE US capital Washington DC have said a man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a shooting last night.

The incident occurred in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station.

Metropolitan police were searching for two men armed with a rifle seen at the shooting, which occurred in a largely residential part of the north-west Washington neighbourhood at around 10pm (3am Irish time), just off a busy commercial street.

Police said five victims in the Columbia Heights shooting were men and one was a woman.

Commander Stuart Emerson said the injuries ranged from “non critical to critical”, and all were receiving treatment in a local hospital.

Three others were wounded in another shooting in north-east Washington, although police don’t know if the two shootings were related, The Washington Post reported.

In that shooting, two men and a woman were wounded, but an update on their conditions was not available early today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie