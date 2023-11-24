Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 24 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
A photo of Dublin City last night.
mutual aid

PSNI send two water cannon to gardaí following last night's riots in Dublin

The PSNI confirmed in a statement this afternoon that they had sent dispatched the water cannon.
3.8k
0
28 minutes ago

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has sent two water cannon to An Garda Siochána following last night’s riots in Dublin.

The PSNI confirmed in a statement this afternoon that they had dispatched the water cannon.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland has dispatched two water cannon in response to a Mutual Aid request from An Garda Síochána,” the force said in a statement.

These will be solely operated by An Garda Síochána officers.

The aid comes following a night of serious unrest in Dublin City, during which gardaí were attacked, buses and a Luas tram set on fire, and shops looted. The riots began following a knife attack on a number of people including small children in Dublin city yesterday afternoon.

Thirty-four people were arrested as a result of last night’s riots, with the majority appearing in court today.

Earlier Garda Commissioner Drew Harris claimed that gardaí could not have anticipated the events that unfolded in the city centre.

He said it could not have been anticipated that the angry mob “would attempt to storm through our cordon and disrupt the crime scene and then engage in violence, looting and disorder and including some very significant criminal damage”.

“Nobody could have anticipated that when these events broke when these events started at 1.30, these awful events. And obviously we were concentrated upon the investigation. We couldn’t have anticipated that this would be the reaction,” he added.

However, Opposition figures, including Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, have said they now have no confidence in Harris or in Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags