This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bishop of Waterford warns against yoga and mindfulness in schools

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said that yoga was “not suitable for a parish school setting”.

By Darren Skelton/Waterford News & Star Friday 18 Oct 2019, 2:59 PM
19 minutes ago 4,231 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4857160
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

THE BISHOP OF Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan has written to schools across Waterford city and county warning against the teaching of yoga and mindfulness.

In the letter, which was sent on 10 October, Bishop Cullinan said that “yoga is not of Christian origin” and was not suitable for a parish school setting “especially not during religious education time”.

Speaking about mindfulness, he said that it has been practised in the Christian tradition since the beginning but “Christian mindfulness is not mindlessness but is meditation based on Christ, emptying the mind of everything unnecessary so that we become aware of the presence and love of Christ.”

The Bishop then quoted a homily from Pope Francis in 2015 where he reminded people that “practices like yoga are not capable of opening our hearts up to God”

“You can take a million courses in spirituality, a million courses in yoga, zen and all these things but all of this will never be able to give you freedom,” Pope Francis said.

The Bishop concluded by asking teachers and principals to encourage children to “pray the Rosary” and help them spend time with Jesus in “adoration or in quiet meditation” in the classroom.

The Waterford News & Star newspaper contacted a number of schools in Waterford who confirmed that they received the letter and that both the teachers and the pupils practised yoga and mindfulness at times. None of the schools wished to comment publicly about the Bishop’s comments.

Waterford yoga instructor John Stokes said that religious studies and spirituality “are not the same and should be kept separate”. 

unnamed The letter sent to schools

“In an age where children are really suffering from anxiety and stress we should embrace practices like yoga, meditation and mindfulness,” he said. “We should consider having an extra class added to the curriculum – maybe call it spirituality studies.”

Stokes said that “yoga and mindfulness have been shown to improve both physical and mental health in school-age children”.

“Yoga improves balance, strength, endurance, and aerobic capacity in children,” he said. “They offer psychological benefits for children as well. A growing body of research has already shown that yoga can improve focus, memory, self-esteem, academic performance, and classroom behaviour, and can even reduce anxiety and stress in children.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darren Skelton/Waterford News & Star

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie