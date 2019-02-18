This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public appeal for woman missing from Waterford

Mary Ryan hasn’t been seen since December.

By Sean Murray Monday 18 Feb 2019, 10:41 PM
27 minutes ago 3,602 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4500741
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a missing Waterford woman.

Mary Ryan was last seen at Clonard Park, Waterford on 15 December 2018.

The 54-year-old is described as being 5’7″ in height, of slight build and with black hair.

Despite the picture provided of Mary showing her with blonde hair, it is now dyed black, gardaí said.

It is not know what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station on 0531 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    64,407  38
    2
    		Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    62,600  0
    3
    		Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit
    55,321  56
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    410  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    189  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Kilbane no-nonsense as Declan Rice saga finally reaches its end
    36,409  53
    2
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Man United, FA Cup fifth round
    34,622  23
    3
    		'Women's bodies are being questioned' - Caster Semenya takes gender rule challenge to court
    28,325  31
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
    9,947  1
    2
    		Naomi Campbell's told Liam Payne not to get too "clingy" as she wants to keep it casual... it's The Dredge
    7,457  0
    3
    		Here, does Kim Kardashian have *any* furniture in her gaff? Let's investigate
    6,467  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie