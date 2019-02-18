Public appeal for woman missing from Waterford

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a missing Waterford woman.

Mary Ryan was last seen at Clonard Park, Waterford on 15 December 2018.

The 54-year-old is described as being 5’7″ in height, of slight build and with black hair.

Despite the picture provided of Mary showing her with blonde hair, it is now dyed black, gardaí said.

It is not know what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her or can assist in locating her is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station on 0531 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.