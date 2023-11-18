Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about WB Yeats?

Irish poet WB Yeats won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1923.
607
0
8 minutes ago

THIS YEAR MARKS 100 years since Irish poet WB Yeats won the Nobel Prize in Literature.
W.B. Yeats was awarded the prize a century ago for his “always inspired poetry, which in a highly artistic form gives expression to the spirit of a whole nation”.

The National Library of Ireland on Kildare Street in Dublin is currently hosting an exhibition – Yeats: The Life and Work of William Butler Yeats.

The NLI holds the largest collection of books, manuscripts and personal items relating to Yeats in the world.

So, to mark the year that’s in it, why not try our quiz…

What date in 1923 did Yeats receive his Nobel Prize?
Alamy Stock Photo
25 September
10 December

31 December
9 August
“And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow / Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings” - Which Yeats poem is this from?
The Wild Swans at Coole
The Tower

Death
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Yeats’ brother and fellow artist Jack Butler Yeats won an Olympic silver medal. True or false?
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
How many times had Yeats been nominated for a Nobel prize prior to the nomination that led to his win in 1923?
Alamy Stock Photo
Once
Three times

Six times
Eight times
How did Yeats and his wife celebrate after finding out he won the Nobel prize?
They cooked sausages after realising there was no alcohol in the house
They drank a bottle of brandy found at the back of their wardrobe

They baked a cake but forgot about it, leaving it burnt and inedible
They adopted a puppy and named him Nobel
How many terms as a Senator of the Irish Free State did Yeats serve?
Alamy Stock Photo
One
Two

Three
Four
"And what rough beast, its hour come round at last / Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?" - This is the end of which Yeats poem?
Leda and the Swan
He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven

Sailing to Byzantium
Second Coming
Yeats was a founding member of Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. True or false?
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
"Where dips the rocky highland / Of Sleuth Wood in the lake / There lies a leafy island / Where flapping herons wake" - This is the beginning of which Yeats poem?
The Stolen Child
Easter, 1916

An Irish Airman Foresees His Death
A Prayer for My Daughter
Yeats died while on holiday at the Hôtel Idéal Séjour in France. What year did he pass away?
Alamy Stock Photo
1927
1934

1939
1947
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags