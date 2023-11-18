Quiz: How much do you know about WB Yeats?

THIS YEAR MARKS 100 years since Irish poet WB Yeats won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

W.B. Yeats was awarded the prize a century ago for his “always inspired poetry, which in a highly artistic form gives expression to the spirit of a whole nation”.

The National Library of Ireland on Kildare Street in Dublin is currently hosting an exhibition – Yeats: The Life and Work of William Butler Yeats.

Advertisement

The NLI holds the largest collection of books, manuscripts and personal items relating to Yeats in the world.

So, to mark the year that’s in it, why not try our quiz…

What date in 1923 did Yeats receive his Nobel Prize? Alamy Stock Photo 25 September 10 December

31 December 9 August “And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow / Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings” - Which Yeats poem is this from? The Wild Swans at Coole The Tower

Death The Lake Isle of Innisfree Yeats’ brother and fellow artist Jack Butler Yeats won an Olympic silver medal. True or false? Alamy Stock Photo True False How many times had Yeats been nominated for a Nobel prize prior to the nomination that led to his win in 1923? Alamy Stock Photo Once Three times

Six times Eight times How did Yeats and his wife celebrate after finding out he won the Nobel prize? They cooked sausages after realising there was no alcohol in the house They drank a bottle of brandy found at the back of their wardrobe

They baked a cake but forgot about it, leaving it burnt and inedible They adopted a puppy and named him Nobel How many terms as a Senator of the Irish Free State did Yeats serve? Alamy Stock Photo One Two

Three Four "And what rough beast, its hour come round at last / Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?" - This is the end of which Yeats poem? Leda and the Swan He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven

Sailing to Byzantium Second Coming Yeats was a founding member of Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. True or false? Alamy Stock Photo True False "Where dips the rocky highland / Of Sleuth Wood in the lake / There lies a leafy island / Where flapping herons wake" - This is the beginning of which Yeats poem? The Stolen Child Easter, 1916

An Irish Airman Foresees His Death A Prayer for My Daughter Yeats died while on holiday at the Hôtel Idéal Séjour in France. What year did he pass away? Alamy Stock Photo 1927 1934

1939 1947 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Share your result: Share