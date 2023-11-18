Quiz: How much do you know about WB Yeats?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THIS YEAR MARKS 100 years since Irish poet WB Yeats won the Nobel Prize in Literature.
W.B. Yeats was awarded the prize a century ago for his “always inspired poetry, which in a highly artistic form gives expression to the spirit of a whole nation”.
The National Library of Ireland on Kildare Street in Dublin is currently hosting an exhibition – Yeats: The Life and Work of William Butler Yeats.
The NLI holds the largest collection of books, manuscripts and personal items relating to Yeats in the world.
So, to mark the year that’s in it, why not try our quiz…
