It's set to be a warm weekend with temperatures reaching 25 degrees in some areas

IT IS SET to be a warm weekend across the country, with a mixture of cloud and bright spells and a chance of good sunshine on Sunday.

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, with the best of the sun in the south and southeast.

There will be some light showers affecting northern parts of Connacht and Ulster, with some of these drifting down to south Ulster and north Leinster.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

Tomorrow will be dry across most of the country with light breezes. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees are expected.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise on Sunday, reaching 25 degrees in some areas with prolonged sunshine. Monday will remain dry, with the good spell of weather breaking on Tuesday to heavy showers.