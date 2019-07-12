This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's set to be a warm weekend with temperatures reaching 25 degrees in some areas

Sunday is set to be the warmest and sunniest day.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 12 Jul 2019, 9:15 AM
It might just be a weekend for the 40 foot.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT IS SET to be a warm weekend across the country, with a mixture of cloud and bright spells and a chance of good sunshine on Sunday.

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals, with the best of the sun in the south and southeast. 

There will be some light showers affecting northern parts of Connacht and Ulster, with some of these drifting down to south Ulster and north Leinster. 

Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees. 

Tomorrow will be dry across most of the country with light breezes. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees are expected. 

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise on Sunday, reaching 25 degrees in some areas with prolonged sunshine. Monday will remain dry, with the good spell of weather breaking on Tuesday to heavy showers. 

