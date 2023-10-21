There will be a 'brief respite' from the wet weather this weekend with temperatures set to drop

THERE WILL BE a brief respite from the wet weather this weekend with cooler, more settled conditions forecast, but the rain is likely to return next week.

According to Met Éireann, it will be a dry day in many places today, with variable cloud and some brighter spells. Some drizzle will remain, however, and there will be some showers in the north and west.

It will be cooler than recent days, with temperatures reaching just 10 to 12 degrees, in light winds. Tonight will be mostly dry, with some scattered showers. Temperatures may drop as low as 0 degrees in some places, with some frost possible in the midlands.

Tomorrow will start dry, bright and crisp across the country but cloud will build across the south bringing outbursts of occasionally heavy rain. Next week is set to be more unsettled, with rain forecast.

Orange weather warnings that had been in place for Dublin and Wicklow have now been lifted, with no weather warnings currently in place, following a week which saw severe flooding in some areas.

Parts of Cork faced knee-high flooding on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall from Storm Babet, particularly the town of Midleton, where members of the Defence Forces were deployed as buildings flooded and roads were cut off.

A major clean-up operation is still under way to deal with the aftermath, as the community was reeling from the effects. The Government has promised to provide financial support to those affected from next week.