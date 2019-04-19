This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

These balmy temperatures are here to stay for the long weekend

But the sunny conditions? Not so certain.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 19 Apr 2019, 2:56 PM
12 minutes ago 947 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4600000

5667 Sunshine_90565082 Source: RollingNews.ie

THE FIRST SIGNS of summer are definitely here.

Top temperatures are due to linger just below 20 degrees for the remainder of the long weekend, although the forecast isn’t as predictable for the west of the country.

Met Éireann says today will remain dry with temperatures as high as 22 degrees, with a calm night ahead with some mist and fog forming.

PastedImage-46172 Just a couple of specks of rain today. Source: Met Éireann

These conditions will clear into Saturday and temperatures of between 17 and 22 degrees are likely, but cloudy conditions will prevail in Connacht and west and north Ulster, where it will be cooler with some light rain along the coast.

After another foggy night, Met Éireann warns there is a “high degree of uncertainty” in the forecast for western areas due to “an uncertainty in the positioning of a slow moving frontal system which is battling against the high pressure to the east”.

PastedImage-7210 The latest radar image of Ireland - while temperatures are high, the sun might not be spitting the stones. Source: Met Éireann

Temperatures will remain high on Sunday, but scattered rain is likely in southwestern, western and northwestern coastal fringes.

The west will remain cloudy on Monday with sunny conditions in the rest of the country, albeit with the risk of some showers. Top temperatures will range from 14 to as high as 19 degrees.

The weather will be more unsettled from Tuesday – but let’s just enjoy the weekend first, right?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie