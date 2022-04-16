#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 16 April 2022
A mix of showers and sun forecast for the Easter weekend

Temperatures are to peak at 17 degrees according to Met Éireann, though rain is expected for most of the weekend.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 12:54 PM
The weather is expected to be a mixed affair this weekend.
Image: File photo/Rollingnews.ie
Image: File photo/Rollingnews.ie

A MIX OF showers and sun is forecast for the Easter weekend across the country.

Temperatures are to peak at 17 degrees according to Met Éireann, with the the combination of sun and rain to continue into Tuesday.  

It’s set to be mainly dry with sunny spells today but rain will develop from the west later, spreading eastwards this evening and tonight. Cork and Kerry will see the heaviest of this while lowest temperatures will be 9 to 11 degrees.  

Easter Sunday will see the rain ease into showers in the afternoon, though some showers will remain heavy. 

Temperatures will reach 12 to 15 degrees and the rain is expected to clear away to the east in the night time but will be followed by scattered showers.

The showers will clear overnight, especially in the eastern part of the country. A cold night is forecast with lows of 1 to 4 degrees in a cool westerly breeze.

The mixed outlook is to carry on into Monday morning, with the northwest due to experience the  heaviest of it amid a potential for hail.

Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in breezy westerly winds are expected to finish out the long weekend.

Eoghan Dalton
