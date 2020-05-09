This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 9 May, 2020
Temperatures set to reach 24 degrees and thunder warning issued for Munster

A Status Yellow thunder warning has been issued for Munster.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 9 May 2020, 3:31 PM
Henry McClean and his collie Prince enjoying the sunshine in Dublin's Phoenix Park this morning.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie


Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IT’S A SUNNY day in many parts of the country with temperatures set to reach 24 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Many places will be dry, calm and warm for the rest of the day with further spells of hazy sunshine, Met Éireann has said.

However, scattered showers will develop in some areas, especially across the southwest and thundery downpours here may lead to some flooding.

A Status Yellow thunder warning has been issued for Munster, with local downpours and some lightning expected. The warning will remain in place until 10pm.

Highest temperatures will range from 19 to 24 degrees today. It will be warmest across the south-midlands, and a little cooler across north Ulster and along coasts.

Cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain will move into northern areas early tonight and will gradually spread southwards, according to Met Éireann.

It will be coldest across the northern half of the country with lowest temperatures of between three and seven degrees.

However, it will be milder further south with lowest temperatures of eight to 12 degrees.

Cooler tomorrow 

Tomorrow will be a much cooler day with brisk northeast winds.

It’s expected to be cloudy in some areas with patchy outbreaks of rain, but overall the day will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny spells extending from the north.

Highest temperatures will range from eight to 12 degrees in the north and east, and 12 to 16 degrees elsewhere, with fresh and gusty northeast winds that will be stronger along coastal areas.

Of course, some Covid-19 travel and movement restrictions are still in place and can be read here.

