Saturday 29 April 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File photo of the Atlantic Ocean off Ireland's coast.
# the weather
Mixed weather conditions in store across the long weekend
Met Éireann has forecast middling conditions for this weekend.
1.8k
1
Updated 55 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 55 minutes ago

A MIXED FORECAST lies ahead this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Met Éireann says we can expect it to be mostly cloudy with light rain or drizzle early today, with the longest of the sunny spells for the late-morning and afternoon today.

Temperatures are to range between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Later tonight will see scattered showers and cloudier conditions across the country, with temperatures dropping to between eight and 11 degrees Celsius. 

A rainy start to the day is expected for tomorrow with showers moving eastwards across the country.

Rain is to quell throughout the day to provide sunny spells and some heavy showers, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Sunday night will see isolated showers and cloudy skies, with temperatures between seven and 10 degrees Celsius.

Monday

Monday morning is expected to have scattered showers until the afternoon, with most areas drying up towards the evening. 

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are likely, with light winds.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
