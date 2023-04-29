Mixed weather conditions in store across the long weekend

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 55 minutes ago
A MIXED FORECAST lies ahead this May Bank Holiday weekend.
Met Éireann says we can expect it to be mostly cloudy with light rain or drizzle early today, with the longest of the sunny spells for the late-morning and afternoon today.
Temperatures are to range between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius throughout the day.
Later tonight will see scattered showers and cloudier conditions across the country, with temperatures dropping to between eight and 11 degrees Celsius.
Cloudy at first today but mostly dry with isolated showers☁️🌦️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 29, 2023
Sunny spells will develop today along with scattered showers, turning heavy this afternoon & evening🌥️🌦️
A chance of spot flooding in downpours later along with a chance of lightning or hail in a few spots⛈️
15/18C pic.twitter.com/9HITiF3L6q
A rainy start to the day is expected for tomorrow with showers moving eastwards across the country.
Rain is to quell throughout the day to provide sunny spells and some heavy showers, with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.
Sunday night will see isolated showers and cloudy skies, with temperatures between seven and 10 degrees Celsius.
Monday morning is expected to have scattered showers until the afternoon, with most areas drying up towards the evening.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are likely, with light winds.
