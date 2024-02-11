Advertisement
forecast

Heavy showers and chance of hail as overnight temperatures to dip below freezing

Highest temperatures around the country will hover around six to nine degrees during the day.
TODAY WILL BE cold, bright and breezy in parts, according to Met Éireann – but some areas will see heavy rain showers with a chance of hail.

Counties in Connacht, Ulster and Munster may see scattered showers turn heavier later in the day, along with fresh and gusty winds.

Leinster can expect a day of sunshine and a “few passing showers”.

Highest temperatures around the country will hover around six to nine degrees Celsius before dropping tonight to lows of between three and minus one.

“Clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, the showers mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties, with a chance of hail and sleet,” Met Éireann’s forecast says, adding that it will be a “cold night with frost and ice in places”.

Tomorrow will be “fresh and blustery” with both sunshine and showers, including some heavy showers with a chance of hail and possible sleet on hills.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between five and eight degrees.

Met Éireann’s overview for the rest of the week is that the weather will be “unsettled with rain or showers at times – cold at first but turning milder during the week”.

