Fresh and breezy today with showers and sunshine as temperatures set to drop tonight

DON’T PACK AWAY the winter coat just yet. Met Éireann is forecasting fresh and breezy conditions today, with highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees and a mix of showers and sunshine.

Showers will mainly affect western and northern areas at first, but will spread across the country during the day on a strong westerly breeze, the forecaster said. Some of those showers will be heavy and there is a “slight” chance of lightning.

It’s expected to be cold and windy tonight, with a mix of clear spells and showers, some of which will be heavy and prolonged with hail and thunder possible.

The forecaster has said there is a possibility of sleet or snow tonight, mainly on hilltops.

Lowest temperatures tonight are predicted to be between 1 and 4 degrees, while a touch of frost is likely in some sheltered spots.