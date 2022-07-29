Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 29 July 2022
'Mixed' forecast for Bank Holiday weekend as warm temperatures darkened by clouds

Met Éireann expects temperatures over the weekend to reach the high tens and low 20s.

By Lauren Boland Friday 29 Jul 2022, 9:21 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT’S A MIXED forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend as warm temperatures will be combined with cloudy and rainy weather.

Today, a dry and cloudy morning with some scattered showers along the west coast is expected to descend into more widespread rain on the west and northwest coasts by the evening.

It’ll be a humid day with highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius accompanied by light to moderate southerly winds. The warmest and driest weather will be in the east and southeast.

After a warm, humid and breezy night with temperatures staying above 14 to 17 degrees, tomorrow will be cloudy with some occasional rain or showers and low cloud and mist along some parts of the Atlantic coast.

“Longer drier spells will occur too though with some warm sunshine possibly breaking through away from Atlantic counties,” Met Éireann forecasts.

Saturday’s highest temperatures are expected to be 18 to 23 degrees, warmest in the southeast and east, with Sunday remaining similar at 17 to 23 degrees.

The forecast from Saturday night is “mixed for the rest of the long weekend with rain at times”.

Sunday will be mostly dull to start with lingering outbreaks of rain that will be heaviest in the south, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon.

Met Éireann says that “current indications are that Monday will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain moving up across the country, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too”.

Highest temperatures on Monday will range from 17 to 22 or 23 degrees.

