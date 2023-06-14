Hot and humid weather and thunderstorms to continue following hottest day of the year yesterday

The weather is set to remain hot and humid today as yesterday proved to be the hottest day of the year, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures today are predicted to rage from 22 to 27 degrees and “most areas will be dry with hazy sunshine,” the forecaster said.

The forecaster also warned that UV levels would be “moderate to high under cloudy skies, and high under clear skies.”

That said, “scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in the west and southwest this afternoon and evening,” the forecast read.

Advertisement

Met Éireann said there was a potential risk of hail and spot flooding in those areas.

Today was the warmest day of the year!🌞😎



Our synoptic station at Oak Park in Co. Carlow reached 28.8°C, with numerous other stations right across the country seeing temperatures in excess of 25°C. pic.twitter.com/Hk8kbCB6fZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2023

Morning fog is expected to clear in most for the most part of the country but may linger in some coastal areas.

Warm & humid today🥵 with fog🌫️ mostly lifting this morning.



Many areas will be dry with hazy sunshine⛅️ but heavy showers☔️ or thunderstorms⛈️ will develop in the W & SW later, with the potential for hail & spot flooding.



Highs🌡️ of 22 to 27°C, cooler along coasts. pic.twitter.com/iL4m8FarNH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2023

You can read about how to stay safe and cool in the hot weather here.