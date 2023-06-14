Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 14 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# Hot and Humid
Hot and humid weather and thunderstorms to continue following hottest day of the year yesterday
Temperatures today are predicted to rage from 22 to 27 degrees and “most areas will be dry with hazy sunshine,” the forecaster said.
2.8k
3
22 minutes ago

The weather is set to remain hot and humid today as yesterday proved to be the hottest day of the year, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures today are predicted to rage from 22 to 27 degrees and “most areas will be dry with hazy sunshine,” the forecaster said.

The forecaster also warned that UV levels would be “moderate to high under cloudy skies, and high under clear skies.”

That said, “scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms will develop in the west and southwest this afternoon and evening,” the forecast read. 

Met Éireann said there was a potential risk of hail and spot flooding in those areas. 

Morning fog is expected to clear in most for the most part of the country but may linger in some coastal areas.

You can read about how to stay safe and cool in the hot weather here

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     