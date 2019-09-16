This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 16 September, 2019
It's a rainy start to the week ... but sun on the way with temperatures to reach 22 degrees

High pressure over Ireland is set to bring dry, calm and settled conditions later this week.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Sep 2019, 8:32 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IT MAY BE a dull and wet morning, but the outlook for the week to come looks to be warm and sunny.

Met Éireann says that while today has begun cloudy with rain and drizzle in the southern half of the country, sunny spells will gradually break through across the northern counties by early afternoon. 

Tonight is set to be dry but rather cold with clear spells. Temperatures are due to drop to between 3 and 8 degrees. 

Tomorrow, early morning mist and fog will clear up to give a dry and calm day, with good spells of autumn sunshine. 

Highest temperatures will range between 15 and 19 degrees. 

Met Éireann says high pressure will be centred near or over Ireland up until and including Saturday which will bring mostly dry, calm and settled conditions. 

Most of the days are expected to bring long spells of autumn sunshine, with light breezes. 

However, cloud will spill into the north and northwest at times with some patchy drizzle along northern coasts during Wednesday. 

Temperatures will continue to improve day by day, ranging between 17 and 20 degrees on Wednesday and 18 to 22 degrees on the next few days. 

However, Met Éireann said it will be chilly enough at night, especially after dark on Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures may drop to low single figures locally. 

The forecaster has warned that current indications suggest that the weather will turn more unsettled this weekend and into next week.

