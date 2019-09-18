This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's due to hit 23 degrees at the weekend

Summer is over, but the sunshine is not.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 7,797 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813871
Image: Shutterstock/Kseniia Perminova
Image: Shutterstock/Kseniia Perminova

THE WARM WEATHER being experienced in many parts of the country is set to continue into the weekend, when it’s expected to reach 23 degrees.

Met Éireann has said it’s due to be another dry day today with long periods of sunshine and highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light, southeasterly breezes.

Tonight is expected to be dry and clear with shallow fog patches forming. Lowest temperature will range from four to eight degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, it will be a dry and sunny day with highs of 18 to 21 degrees and light breezes. It will be coolest along the Leinster and south Munster coast.

Friday will be another warm and sunny day with good sunshine but it will be windier. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees and it will be warmest across the west of the country.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day this week, with temperatures reaching 22 or 23 degrees in some parts of the west and midlands. The east will also be sunny.

Cloud is due to increase along western coastal counties during the day with outbreaks of rain developing in the afternoon and evening. The rain will then extend to the rest of the country overnight.

Rain will clear the east coast during the morning, and it will be clear and dry elsewhere. It’s expected to be bright and sunny in the afternoon with just the odd shower. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in southwesterly breezes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie