It's due to hit 23 degrees at the weekend

THE WARM WEATHER being experienced in many parts of the country is set to continue into the weekend, when it’s expected to reach 23 degrees.

Met Éireann has said it’s due to be another dry day today with long periods of sunshine and highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light, southeasterly breezes.

Tonight is expected to be dry and clear with shallow fog patches forming. Lowest temperature will range from four to eight degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, it will be a dry and sunny day with highs of 18 to 21 degrees and light breezes. It will be coolest along the Leinster and south Munster coast.

Friday will be another warm and sunny day with good sunshine but it will be windier. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees and it will be warmest across the west of the country.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day this week, with temperatures reaching 22 or 23 degrees in some parts of the west and midlands. The east will also be sunny.

Cloud is due to increase along western coastal counties during the day with outbreaks of rain developing in the afternoon and evening. The rain will then extend to the rest of the country overnight.

Rain will clear the east coast during the morning, and it will be clear and dry elsewhere. It’s expected to be bright and sunny in the afternoon with just the odd shower. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees in southwesterly breezes.