Rainfall warning in place for several counties and more bad weather on the way

Rain, rain, go away.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 9:22 AM
met yellow Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning for several counties kicked in this morning and more unsettled weather is on the way.

The warning, which affects Connacht, Longford, Donegal, Clare and Kerry, came into effect at 4am and will remain in place until 4am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said heavy rainfall is expected throughout today and tonight, with 25 to 40mm expected in some areas.

Localised flooding is also likely as the ground is saturated and river levels are elevated following recent heavy rainfall.

Two Status Yellow marine warnings are also in place – a gale warning and a small craft warning.

Today will be wet and windy with widespread rain, heavy at times in west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster, Met Éireann has said. 

There will be some occasional dry spells too, with the best of these in the east and southeast. It will be somewhat milder than recent days though, with highest temperatures of nine or 10 degrees Celsius.

There will be more rain tonight, heaviest across Atlantic counties early on and later across the east and southeast. Lowest temperatures will range from one to four degrees. 

The last of the overnight rain is expected to clear into the Irish Sea tomorrow morning. Sunshine and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day – a few of these will be wintry over higher ground across the north and west.

There will be the slight risk of hail and thunder too. It will feel cold with highest temperatures of four to eight degrees, and will be coldest in the northwest. 

The unsettled weather will continue over the coming days. Friday will be wet and windy, with rain or showers and high winds over the weekend, but frost and ice should be limited.

