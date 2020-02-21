Snow and sleet expected in some areas in coming days

SNOW AND SLEET are expected in some areas around the country in the coming days, Met Éireann has said.

The north and west of the country are most likely to be affected on Sunday and into next week.

Today is expected to be windy with outbreaks of rain across the country. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent across the west and north.

Highest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees Celsius in strong southwest winds with gales at the coast.

There will be more rain overnight and temperatures will range from two to five degrees in the north of the country but range from six to nine degrees in southern counties.

Tomorrow is expected to be cold and windy with sunny intervals but widespread showers. Some of the showers will be of hail and sleet in northern areas with a risk of isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees generally but reach eight or nine degrees along the south coast.

Rain will extend across most of the country tomorrow night, possibly turning to sleet over northern hills. Minimum temperatures will range from one to four degrees generally but from five to eight degrees in southern counties.

Snow and frost

It will be rather cloudy on Sunday morning but it is expected to brighten up with good dry periods for a while.

However, by late afternoon cloud will thicken in the southwest and rain will spread across much of Munster and Connacht by evening time. Maximum temperatures will range from five to eight degrees.

The rain will extend nationwide early on Sunday night accompanied by strong southeast winds. Some snowfall is possible for a time in Ulster and north Connacht.

Temperatures will drop to one to four degrees in the north but it will be midler further south, ranging from five to nine degrees.

Monday looks set to be cloudy with spells of rain. Brighter and colder conditions with scattered showers will follow for the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees in fresh westerly winds.

Met Éireann has said Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be cold and windy with sunny spells and widespread wintry showers. Falls of sleet and snow are possible, mainly across the west and north of the country.

Maximum temperatures will range from four to seven degrees but it will feel colder due to the added wind-chill factor. There is a risk of frost and ice forming at night with lows of around minus one degree.