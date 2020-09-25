#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 25 September 2020
Temperatures to drop to minus 1 tonight and minus 2 tomorrow

Wrap up warm.

By Órla Ryan Friday 25 Sep 2020, 8:29 PM
Image: Shutterstock/AKushnirchuk
Image: Shutterstock/AKushnirchuk

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to dip to below freezing tonight, but it will stay dry in most places.

Met Éireann has said any lingering showers will soon die out, and there’ll be some light rain or drizzle affecting the southwest for a while early in the night.

Frost and isolated mist patches will form in long clear spells and light winds. Minimum temperatures will generally be between minus one and plus three degrees Celsius, but five to seven degrees in the southwest.

Tomorrow will be a dry day overall, bar a few light scattered showers in Ulster in the morning. It’ll be a bright, crisp day with sunshine and maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow night is expected to be dry, calm, cold and mostly clear with lowest temperatures ranging from minus two to plus two degrees. Some frost will set in, along with mist and fog patches.

Sunday will be cold and crisp with frost and any mist or fog clearing early in the day.

It will stay dry across most areas during the day with spells of sunshine and light southerly breezes. However, cloud will build across west and southwest counties into the afternoon with some rain moving into Atlantic counties in the late evening or early night.

Highest temperatures will range 13 to 17 degrees Celsius, coolest across the north and east.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from five to 12 degrees, coldest across the north and east.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

