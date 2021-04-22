#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 April 2021
It'll be another dry day with highs of 17 degrees

It will be warmest in the west of the country.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 9:00 AM
Skelligs Islands, County Kerry (file photo)
Image: Shutterstock/Paul Kelly
Skelligs Islands, County Kerry (file photo)
Skelligs Islands, County Kerry (file photo)
Image: Shutterstock/Paul Kelly

IT’S A SUNNY morning in many parts of the country.

High temperatures of up to 17 degrees Celsius are expected today and it will be warmest in the west, Met Éireann says.

It will be cooler near southern and eastern coasts with highs of 10 to 12 degrees.

Tonight will be clear with some light winds, however cloud will increase by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will range from zero to five degrees overnight with a touch of frost possible.

Tomorrow will be another dry and bright day, but more cloud is expected.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 17 degrees. Again, it will be coolest near southern and eastern coasts.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern over the weekend, meaning conditions stay largely dry and settled.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

