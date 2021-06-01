More warm weather - and rain - on the way

MORE WARM WEATHER is on the way in the coming days, but so is some rain.

Rain and drizzle in Atlantic coastal counties will continue this morning, clearing during the afternoon to scattered showers, some turning heavy, Met Éireann has said.

It will be drier, brighter and warmer further east with spells of sunshine and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees generally, but it will be cooler though in the west.

Showers in the west will ease early tonight leaving a largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

However, spells of showery rain will push into south Connacht, Munster and south Leinster overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 13 degrees.

It’s due to be largely cloudy tomorrow with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northwards during the day. These showers will be heavy and thundery at times with the risk of spot flooding.

Dry spells will develop through the afternoon in Munster, Leinster and Connacht as the rain moves northwards. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees generally.