#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

More warm weather - and rain - on the way

It is an Irish summer after all.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 8:58 AM
13 minutes ago 2,386 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5453958
Two people walking in the rain (file photo)
Image: Shutterstock/Ilya Morozov
Two people walking in the rain (file photo)
Two people walking in the rain (file photo)
Image: Shutterstock/Ilya Morozov

MORE WARM WEATHER is on the way in the coming days, but so is some rain.

Rain and drizzle in Atlantic coastal counties will continue this morning, clearing during the afternoon to scattered showers, some turning heavy, Met Éireann has said.

It will be drier, brighter and warmer further east with spells of sunshine and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees generally, but it will be cooler though in the west.

Showers in the west will ease early tonight leaving a largely dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

However, spells of showery rain will push into south Connacht, Munster and south Leinster overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 13 degrees.

It’s due to be largely cloudy tomorrow with showery outbreaks of rain spreading northwards during the day. These showers will be heavy and thundery at times with the risk of spot flooding.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dry spells will develop through the afternoon in Munster, Leinster and Connacht as the rain moves northwards. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees generally.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie