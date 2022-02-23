Status Yellow snow/ice warning for three counties with more unsettled weather on the way

A STATUS YELLOW snow/ice warnung had been issued for three counties as more unsettled weather is on the way.

The warning affects Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo and will be in place from 10pm today until 10am tomorrow.

“Blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow with icy stretches on untreated surfaces will lead to hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday night and Thursday morning,” according to Met Éireann.

Advertisement

Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will occur early today. By late morning a band of rain will move into the northwest, gradually extending to all other areas and turning heavy in places.

By this evening, scattered wintry showers will begin to push into the northwest. Met Éireann says it will be “rather windy, in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds”.

Highest temperatures will range six to 11 degrees Celsius, before turning colder amid the rain.

Some snow, sleet and rain showers are expected tonight with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and local hail.

Temperatures will drop to as low as minus two degrees in some areas, but feel even colder due to an added wind chill factor. Some frost and ice are also expected later, especially in sheltered areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It will be cold and windy tomorrow with sunny spells and further scattered wintry showers. Snow showers and icy stretches during tomorrow morning will lead to treacherous conditions in some areas.

There will also be some thundery showers and hail, especially in the west and north. Highest temperatures will range from just three to seven degrees, coldest in the north.