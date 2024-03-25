Weather to remain cool today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle as temperature to drop tonight

TODAY LOOKS SET to be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming lighter and patchier as the day goes on, according to Met Éireann.

The highest temperatures today are forecast to be between 7 and 10 degrees and winds are expected to be light to moderate, with occasionally fresh easterly winds near eastern and northern coasts

Advertisement

Things are expected to clear up a bit tonight in the west and southwest but overall it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending to most parts overnight.

Rain will become persistent and possibly heavy at times in southern and southeastern counties towards dawn. There will be mist and fog in some areas, too.

Winds will become light to moderate overnight with lowest temperatures forecast to be between 0 and 5 degrees.