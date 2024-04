TODAY WILL BE a mix of sunny spells and showers ahead of a frosty weekend.

Showers will move south today, with longer spells of rain expected in the southwest, Met Éireann has said.

Drier and sunnier conditions will develop across Ulster throughout the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from eight to 12 degrees Celsius.

Rain will linger in southern parts of the country overnight but it will be largely cold and clear elsewhere, aside from a few showers near northern coasts. Temperatures will drop to zero in some areas tonight.

Tomorrow is set to be sunny with some heavy, scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees.

Frosty weekend

Friday night will generally be clear and dry. Some frost will set in and temperatures will drop to minus one in certain areas.

Saturday will be a cool day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. Highest temperatures will reach eight to 12 degrees, and it’ll be mildest in the west.

Temperatures will drop to minus one again on Saturday night with some frost forming.

There will be more rain on Sunday, moving in from the Atlantic. However, much of the south and southeast may stay dry. Highest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.