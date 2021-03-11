#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 March 2021
Another blustery day ahead with heavy rain showers and a risk of hail and thunderstorms

Met Éireann says heavy showers will become widespread throughout the morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 7:25 AM
File photo - People walking in heavy rain along Dun Laoghaire Pier
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be another cold and blustery day with heavy rain at times. 

Met Éireann says heavy showers will become widespread throughout the morning, but there will be some sunny spells, too. 

The showers will bring a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, and may turn wintry at times on high ground, the forecaster says. 

Highest temperatures today will range between 5 and 8 degrees, with strong to gale force winds near coasts. 

Frequent blustery showers are set to continue overnight, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms remaining. 

Temperatures will drop as low as 1 degree tonight, with strong to gale force winds near coasts again. 

Tomorrow is forecast to be another day of heavy and blustery showers, with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. 

Met Éireann says there will be good sunny spells in the morning, but it will become cloudier through the afternoon. 

Towards evening, showers will merge to longer spells of rain for a time. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will see blustery showers initially across the country, but good sunny spells are due to develop later in the day. 

Hayley Halpin
