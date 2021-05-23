#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Thunderstorm warning in effect for Leinster and Munster but warmer week ahead

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 15 to 19 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 23 May 2021, 4:06 PM
48 minutes ago 5,721 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445806
Curragh Golf Course, Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Curragh Golf Course, Kildare
Curragh Golf Course, Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A STATUS YELLOW thunderstorm warning is in place for Leinster and Munster this afternoon alongside a risk of hail and spot flooding.

Met Éireann has warned of scattered, heavy thundery showers for the rest of today with a risk of lightning, hail and spot flooding, particularly across Leinster and munster.

The Status Yellow warning was issued at 2.20pm and remains in effect until 9pm tonight.

Tonight is expected to bring clear spells and more scattered heavy showers with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius.

However, the weather looks set to take a warmer turn with highest temperatures in double digits throughout the week.

Met Éireann forecasts that Monday will bring some further showers with longer spells in rain in some areas, but also dry and sunny spells and highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday is expected to “remain cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain in the southwest, however it will be drier and brighter elsewhere with just isolated showers mostly over Ulster”.

“It will become mostly dry and clear across the country through the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate northwest winds in most places, but the winds light variable in southwestern coastal parts,” Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures are forecast to reach 13 to 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“Dry and sunny in most areas, Ulster however will see more cloud about with occasional patchy rain or drizzle in the morning. It will be a warmer day also with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in light northwest or variable breezes.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Thursday is to be “mostly dry with hazy sunshine over much of the country, however cloud will gradually increase from the west from late morning with rain following into Western fringes through the afternoon and evening hours”.

“Highest temperatures will range 15 to 19 degrees, holding slightly cooler in the southwest, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

“The rain will become patchy while extending to most parts on Thursday night, with a slow clearance to brighter showery conditions on Friday.”

Met Éireann says current indications point to a mostly dry and warm weekend at the end of the month.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie