Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Bring the umbrella if you're heading out this weekend - rain and thundery conditions are on the way

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 9:16 AM
13 minutes ago 2,368 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159666

IT’S SET TO BE A dull weekend with rainy and thundery conditions forecast. 

Met Éireann says it will be generally cloudy this morning before scattered showers and sunny spells extend in from the west.

These conditions will become widespread and heavy or thundery at times this afternoon, the forecaster says. 

Highest temperatures today are expected to range between 16 and 19 degrees. 

Tonight is again forecast to be cloudy with scattered showers most frequent in the west. However, it will be drier overall in the east and southeast. 

Tomorrow is due to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers to start. These showers are to become more isolated in the morning with good sunny spells developing. 

However, cloud is expected to increase in the southwest during the afternoon ahead of rain pushing in. 

Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to range between 15 and 19 degrees. 

It’s forecast to be a wet night tomorrow as rain in the west is due to extend eastward across much of the country overnight with occasional heavy bursts. 

Looking forward to Monday, rain is to clear gradually eastward during the day with bright spells in the west extending to most parts by evening.

