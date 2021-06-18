Dry and sunny tomorrow but unsettled weather forecast for Sunday

Swimmers enjoying the good weather at the Forty foot in Dublin.

THE SUNNY SPELLS being enjoyed across Ireland are set to hold tomorrow, but it might be best to make the most of it as rain and thunder are forecast for Sunday.

It will stay dry throughout the rest of the day and into tomorrow, with sunshine forecast throughout the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting highest temperatures of 19 degrees on Saturday, however it will turn cloudier as the day goes on and patchy drizzle will visit the southwest later in the evening.

It will take a turn for the worse on Sunday, with thundery showers or longer spells of rain across the country. It will remain relatively warm, with lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Monday will bring further downpours of rain however, drier and brighter conditions will develop through the afternoon.

The national meteorological service is forecasting that it will remain unsettled throughout next week with longer spells of rain at times and temperature near average or slightly below.