#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 18 June 2021
Advertisement

Dry and sunny tomorrow but unsettled weather forecast for Sunday

Get your outdoor activities done tomorrow, if you can.

By Céimin Burke Friday 18 Jun 2021, 3:21 PM
48 minutes ago 3,646 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5470887
Swimmers enjoying the good weather at the Forty foot in Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Swimmers enjoying the good weather at the Forty foot in Dublin.
Swimmers enjoying the good weather at the Forty foot in Dublin.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE SUNNY SPELLS being enjoyed across Ireland are set to hold tomorrow, but it might be best to make the most of it as rain and thunder are forecast for Sunday.

It will stay dry throughout the rest of the day and into tomorrow, with sunshine forecast throughout the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting highest temperatures of 19 degrees on Saturday, however it will turn cloudier as the day goes on and patchy drizzle will visit the southwest later in the evening.

It will take a turn for the worse on Sunday, with thundery showers or longer spells of rain across the country. It will remain relatively warm, with lowest temperatures of nine to 12 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Monday will bring further downpours of rain however, drier and brighter conditions will develop through the afternoon. 

The national meteorological service is forecasting that it will remain unsettled throughout next week with longer spells of rain at times and temperature near average or slightly below.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie