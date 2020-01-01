This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Mild and sunny start to the New Year ... but rainy conditions on the way

Temperatures will range between 6 and 10 degrees today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,681 Views 1 Comment
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IT’S A MILD and sunny start to the New Year, but rain is on the way in the coming days. 

Met Éireann says it will be cool and dry this afternoon, with sunny spells in places. 

It’s expected to become breezy, with southerly winds becoming strong this evening along Atlantic coasts. 

It will remain windy tonight and dry for the most part. However, the forecaster says increasing clouds will bring rain to parts of the southwest, west and northwest by morning. 

Temperatures will range between 6 and 10 degrees today, dropping to between 3 and 6 degrees tonight. 

Rain is due to spread to most areas of the country tomorrow morning, with some heavy falls likely in the northwest for a time. 

Drier periods are forecast during the middle of the day, however, persistent rain will return to western areas in the afternoon. 

The rain is expected to clear tomorrow night and most areas are to become dry. Ground frost may develop, Met Éireann says, as temperatures are due to drop to between 2 and 4 degrees. 

Looking forward to the weekend, it’s due to be mostly dry with some bright spells. 

Met Éireann says weak weather fronts close by may bring a little drizzly rain occasionally to parts of the country, especially in the north and west. 

