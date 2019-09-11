This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's a rainy morning ... and there's a wet, wet few days ahead

However, it looks like the weather is set to improve over the weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 11 Sep 2019, 7:15 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

WELL, IT’S A wet, wet morning and it looks like the rain is set to persist for the coming days. 

Met Éireann says this morning’s rain in the south and east will clear quickly and today will become a bright and dry day. 

However, isolated passing light showers may follow in northwest counties. 

Tonight is to begin dry over much of the east. However, rain is set to arrive in the west before spreading onto all areas as the night goes on. 

The rain will be heavy across the north and northwest, but lighter elsewhere. 

Tomorrow is due to start off cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. 

Met Éireann says there will be a clearance to mainly dry weather arriving in the west before midday will extend countrywide for the afternoon. 

Looking forward to later in the week, conditions look set to become somewhat better. 

Tomorrow night will be mild and dry with light winds, according to Met Éireann. 

Other than the odd spot of drizzle near northwest coasts, Friday is expected to be a fine and dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. 

And moving onto the weekend, Saturday is due to be a fine and dry day nationwide. 

Met Éireann says there will be little change for Sunday, but northern counties will be cloudier and patchy. However, light rain may affect parts of Ulster and Connacht. 

