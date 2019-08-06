This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Rain, rain, and more rain: It's set to be another wet and warm week

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place in Connacht.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 10:11 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IT’S DUE TO be another wet and warm week with heavy rain forecast over the coming days. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place in Connacht. The warning was issued at midday yesterday and remains valid until 6pm today. 

Met Éireann said heavy or prolonged showers with the risk of thundery downpours could lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm over the course of the warning. 

In general, temperatures are due to range between 17 to 21 degrees across the country today with moderate southwest breezes. 

Rain showers are expected to become isolated this evening, leading to long clear periods tonight. There will be a few shallow fog patches as the breeze dies off.

Tomorrow is due to start off mainly dry with sunny spells. Met Éireann says showers will developing in the afternoon, mainly over the northern half of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 17 to 21 degrees with moderate westerly breezes. 

Thursday is expected to be a less showery day with long periods of sunny weather with easterly breezes. 

Heavy rain is due to spread in from Munster to all parts of the country overnight on Thursday. 

Met Éireann says Friday will be a fairly wet day at times with showers and outbreaks of showery rain. 

It will be humid with highest temperatures ranging between 17 and 22 degrees.

Looking forward to the weekend, Saturday is expected to be another very showery day while Sunday will be less showery with longer and drier sunny periods.

