Rain, rain, and more rain: It's set to be another wet and warm week

IT’S DUE TO be another wet and warm week with heavy rain forecast over the coming days.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place in Connacht. The warning was issued at midday yesterday and remains valid until 6pm today.

Met Éireann said heavy or prolonged showers with the risk of thundery downpours could lead to rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm over the course of the warning.

In general, temperatures are due to range between 17 to 21 degrees across the country today with moderate southwest breezes.

Rain showers are expected to become isolated this evening, leading to long clear periods tonight. There will be a few shallow fog patches as the breeze dies off.

Showers or longer spells of rain today with occasional heavy thundery downpours, especially over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate southwest breezes. pic.twitter.com/csXqpcIt4K — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 6, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tomorrow is due to start off mainly dry with sunny spells. Met Éireann says showers will developing in the afternoon, mainly over the northern half of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 17 to 21 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday is expected to be a less showery day with long periods of sunny weather with easterly breezes.

Heavy rain is due to spread in from Munster to all parts of the country overnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann says Friday will be a fairly wet day at times with showers and outbreaks of showery rain.

It will be humid with highest temperatures ranging between 17 and 22 degrees.

Looking forward to the weekend, Saturday is expected to be another very showery day while Sunday will be less showery with longer and drier sunny periods.