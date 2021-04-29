#Open journalism No news is bad news

Heavy rain, sunshine and clouds: A mixed bag of weather for the rest of the week

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 10:49 AM
55 minutes ago 2,961 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

IT’S GOING TO be an unsettled few days ahead as both heavy rain and sunshine are on the way. 

Met Éireann says heavy and slow moving showers will develop throughout this afternoon, bringing a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. 

However, there will be plenty of dry, bright and sunny spells across the country, too. 

Highest temperatures today will range between 9 and 12 degrees, before dropping as low as -1 degree tonight. 

Tomorrow is forecast to start off dry with plenty of sunshine. However, showers will develop in the afternoon, becoming most widespread across the southern half of the country through the day. 

Some showers are expected to be heavy with a slight risk of hail and thunder. 

Highest temperatures will again range between 9 and 12 degrees. 

Looking ahead to Saturday, the morning is due to be mainly dry with sunshine. However, cloud will increase and scattered showers will develop. Met Éireann says they won’t be quite as heavy or as widespread as the previous couple of days. 

It’s expected that parts of the west and northwest will be mainly dry, with most showers in Leinster, Munster and Ulster. 

Another day of cloud and sunshine is forecast for Sunday, with cloud increasing throughout the day. 

Mt Éireann says there’ll be scattered showers, with the showers most widespread in parts of the north and northwest, where they’ll be heavy at times. In the south and east, the showers will be less heavy than in previous days. 

