#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Advertisement

'Persistent' rain and risk of flooding today with Status Yellow warning for two counties

Met Éireann has warned that rain will bring accumulations of 25 to 40mm.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 7:20 AM
11 minutes ago 1,369 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5251377
Image: Shutterstock/Galina Gutarin
Image: Shutterstock/Galina Gutarin

IT’S SET TO be another dull and wet day with “persistent” rain on the way. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry will kick in at 9am and will remain in place until midnight tonight. 

Met Éireann has warned that rain will bring accumulations of 25 to 40mm, with highest totals in mountainous regions. 

Some localised flooding is possible, the forecaster said. 

Looking at the general forecast, this morning will be blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers before outbreaks of rain spread in from the southwest to all areas of the country. 

The rain will become persistent with some heavy falls, particularly in the southwest. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Southwest winds will remain strong across southern counties and on the north coast. 

Outbreaks of rain are forecast across the country tonight, with heavy showers expected later in the night. 

Tomorrow will be another wet day with widespread showers forecast. The showers are due to be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie