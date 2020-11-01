'Persistent' rain and risk of flooding today with Status Yellow warning for two counties

IT’S SET TO be another dull and wet day with “persistent” rain on the way.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry will kick in at 9am and will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Met Éireann has warned that rain will bring accumulations of 25 to 40mm, with highest totals in mountainous regions.

Some localised flooding is possible, the forecaster said.

Looking at the general forecast, this morning will be blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers before outbreaks of rain spread in from the southwest to all areas of the country.

The rain will become persistent with some heavy falls, particularly in the southwest.

Southwest winds will remain strong across southern counties and on the north coast.

Outbreaks of rain are forecast across the country tonight, with heavy showers expected later in the night.

Tomorrow will be another wet day with widespread showers forecast. The showers are due to be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.