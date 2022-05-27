#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 May 2022
Sunny weather forecast for the weekend ahead, with highs of 20 degrees

Met Éireann is forecasting bright, clear days over the weekend.

By Céimin Burke Friday 27 May 2022, 8:39 AM
28 minutes ago 1,720 Views 0 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FORECASTERS SAY WE’RE set for a weekend of sunshine.

It will be sunny in most parts of the country today, with highs of 19 degrees in the south and light to moderate northwesterly winds.

It will stay dry and largely clear tonight, however it will be cloudier at times over Ulster and lowest temperatures will drop to between five and eight degrees in a light northerly breeze.

The good weather will continue tomorrow with Met Éireann forecasting a dry and sunny day. The mercury is set to hit 20 degrees in certain areas but it will remain cooler in northern parts.

The meteorological service says it will stay dry and sunny through Sunday, however there is the chance of light rain in the north and east.

Highest temperatures are set to range from 14 to 19 degrees, once again it will be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.

Monday is set to be a cooler, cloudier day with scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze, with lowest temperatures on Monday night of five to eight degrees once again.

It’s forecast to be rather cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and scattered showers.

Current indications suggest that there’ll be further showers in the mid-week period, with light winds and temperatures about average for the time of year.

