Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Wind warnings in effect as rain batters country

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow wind warnings around the country this afternoon.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 1:51 PM
46 minutes ago 3,320 Views 4 Comments
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

WIND WARNINGS ARE in effect around the country today, with heavy rain forecast for most counties.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place in Donegal, Galway and Mayo until 3pm, where Met Éireann has warned of south to southwest winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h.

Severe gusts over 110 km/h were forecast for the west, with a risk of coastal flooding where winds are onshore.

The Status Orange warning in the three counties is due to lift at 3pm, when it will be downgraded to a Status Yellow warning.

Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary are under a Status Yellow wind warning until 4pm.

Met Éireann forecast “very windy” weather with southerly winds reaching average speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 90km/h.

Additionally, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford until 5pm, with southerly winds reaching around 50 to 65km/h, gusts of 90 to 110km/h, and a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.

In Northern Ireland, a Yellow wind warning is in effect for Antrim and Down until the end of the day.

A Status Orange Gale warning and Small Craft Warning were issued at noon today due to strong winds over the Irish sea.

Met Éireann has forecast that “heavy rain will clear eastwards during this afternoon, with drier and brighter conditions following from the west”.

“Winds will moderate this evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees,” the forecaster said.

“On Monday morning, scattered outbreaks of rain will gradually clear northeastwards with a few showers and some bright spells following. A mild day with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees,” it said.

“In the evening [tomorrow], southerly winds will strengthen with rain moving into the southwest after dark.”

