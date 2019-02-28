This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 February, 2019
Sunny spell ends as frost to return and temperatures to drop tonight

Relatively warm weather will continue today, but it’ll be a cold start to March.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 5,536 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4516915
Image: Shutterstock/Evoque Arte
Image: Shutterstock/Evoque Arte

THE RECENT SUNNY spell has come to an end as frosty spring conditions look set to return before the weekend.

Temperatures hit a balmy 17 degrees Celsius as Ireland basked in what felt like the early arrival of summer in recent days.

And although relatively warm weather will continue today, Met Éireann has forecast misty cloudy conditions across the country, with just a few bright spells.

Motorists have also been warned to take care this morning, with heavy fog reported on several routes, particularly in the midlands and the east of the country.

AA Roadwatch has reminded motorists to drive safely and to use their fog lights when driving through affected areas.

Meanwhile, there will be some occasional patches of light rain throughout the day, as top temperatures reach between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will see temperatures cool significantly, as lowest temperatures hit between 1 and 4 degrees on what will be a clear, dry night.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

