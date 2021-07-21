#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 July 2021
An 'uncomfortably' warm and humid night ahead with temperatures to stay above 17 degrees

We’ve compiled some tips and advice on how to stay cool at night during the hot weather.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 9:30 PM
47 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5501682
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TONIGHT IS SET to be “uncomfortably warm and humid” as hot conditions continue. 

Met Éireann has a number of high temperature warnings in place since yesterday.

There is a Status Orange high temperature warning in place for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath until 9am on Friday. 

In these areas maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places are expected and overnight temperatures will drop no lower than around 20 degrees.

There is a Status Yellow warning in place for the rest of Ireland. This weather warning is also in place until 9am on Friday. 

Met Éireann has said tonight will be “uncomfortably warm and humid”. 

Conditions will remain dry overnight with mostly clear skies in the east and northeast, but high cloud will build up elsewhere leading to muggy conditions. 

Temperatures will stay above 17 to 20 degrees in some areas for much of the night. 

Light southeasterly or variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to develop. 

How to keep cool tonight

So, with tonight set to be a bit of an uncomfortable one, it might be best to take some measures to keep yourself and your bedroom cool. 

It goes without saying that it’s important to stay hydrated during the hot weather, so it might be a good idea to keep some water close by when you head to bed tonight. 

The HSE recommends people should use natural ventilation such as opening windows when the air feels cooler outside than inside, such as at night, and where it is safe, secure and feasible to do so. 

It also warns that electric fans need to be used with caution, as they may not be safe for higher temperatures and should not be used where a person may be incubating or where there’s a case of Covid-19. 

Drogheda GP Amy Morgan also offered some tips on keeping cool and safe in the heat. 

She said a cool shower or bath in the evening can help cool you down. 

Morgan also recommends that people should dress appropriately for the temperature inside and to avoid wearing excess layers which can lead to overheating. 

“This is really important, especially for those at higher risk of heat stroke/exhaustion such as babies under 12 months and older individuals or those with medical conditions such as dementia,” Morgan told The Journal. 

“You can get room thermometers that can check the temperature in a baby’s room, for example, that will leave it easier to pick the right sleep clothes for your child,” she said.

Keeping plants and bowls of water in the house can also help as evaporation helps cool the air.

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

