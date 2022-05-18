Rain and thunder forecast for this evening and showers to come

A BAND OF rain will extend from the west this afternoon and move eastwards across the country as well as isolated thunder, Met Éireann has forecast.

The rain will be heavy at times with some localised downpours and south to southeast winds will reach gale force at times along some coasts.

This marks a change from the warm and relatively dry weather of the past week and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are predicted.

The forecaster has predicted that overnight rain will clear eastern areas with dry and clear weather in most areas.

Some patches of mist and fog can be expected, but winds will stay strong along Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry with varying cloud and sunny spells on, however a few isolated showers are possible, mainly in Connacht and Ulster.

Met Éireann forecasts Thursday night as mainly dry with rain developing in the west of the country and turning heavy in places towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate southerly winds are expected.

Rain on Friday morning will clear to scattered heavy showers and sunny spells in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers will ease Friday night and it’ll be dry for a time with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.