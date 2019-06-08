Rain, rain and more rain: Forecast predicts another wet week in store

IT’S SET TO be another wet week across the country with another rainbelt set to move in from the east during the week.

Temperatures will range in the mid-to-high teens, however, with the chance for some sunny spells over the next few days to lift the gloom, Met Éireann said.

Today will see showers become more widespread this afternoon, turning heavy in places as we head into the evening.

Showers will be mainly confined to the west and north-west this evening, and tomorrow morning will be cool and bright.

Some of those showers will then turn heavy and thundery in the afternoon and evening with a possibility of hail also.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Bn2HWM4MnH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 8, 2019

Monday will start much the same, with sunny spells mixing in with some heavy and even thundery downpours.

Tuesday looks set to the best day of the week, with fairly dry and sunny weather and temperatures as high as 18 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will see heavy rain returning with eastern areas set to be the worst affected.