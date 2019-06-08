This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Rain, rain and more rain: Forecast predicts another wet week in store

Early indications are predicting that Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week.

By Sean Murray Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 1:42 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

IT’S SET TO be another wet week across the country with another rainbelt set to move in from the east during the week.

Temperatures will range in the mid-to-high teens, however, with the chance for some sunny spells over the next few days to lift the gloom, Met Éireann said.

Today will see showers become more widespread this afternoon, turning heavy in places as we head into the evening.

Showers will be mainly confined to the west and north-west this evening, and tomorrow morning will be cool and bright.

Some of those showers will then turn heavy and thundery in the afternoon and evening with a possibility of hail also.

Monday will start much the same, with sunny spells mixing in with some heavy and even thundery downpours.

Tuesday looks set to the best day of the week, with fairly dry and sunny weather and temperatures as high as 18 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will see heavy rain returning with eastern areas set to be the worst affected.

