#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 18 April 2021
Advertisement

Clouds and drizzle ahead for next few days as temperatures stay cool

But conditions are set to improve again from midweek onwards.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 10:50 AM
18 minutes ago 1,531 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413421
Image: Shutterstock/sutadimages
Image: Shutterstock/sutadimages

CLOUDS AND DRIZZLE are set to stay in parts of the country for the next couple of days.

After some good spells of sunshine in recent weeks, today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

Met Éireann said the rain will be patchy elsewhere and parts of the southeast will remain dry for the most part.

Temperatures will reach highs of nine to 12 degrees Celsius with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain. It will be drier in the east of the country, with some mist and drizzle and a few clear spells on the east coast. 

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly cloud with some outbreaks of rain across the western half of the country, becoming persistent in coastal counties.

Further east, rain and drizzle will be patchy and some parts will stay dry. 

Highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually easing during the day.

It will stay mostly dry in the east and southeast for the afternoon and some bright spells will develop later in the day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Temperatures will reach lows of two to six degrees and it will be coldest in the northwest. 

From midweek onwards, there will be high pressure and more settled conditions across the country.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 degrees on Thursday and Friday, according to current indications. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie