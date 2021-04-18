Clouds and drizzle ahead for next few days as temperatures stay cool

CLOUDS AND DRIZZLE are set to stay in parts of the country for the next couple of days.

After some good spells of sunshine in recent weeks, today will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

Met Éireann said the rain will be patchy elsewhere and parts of the southeast will remain dry for the most part.

Temperatures will reach highs of nine to 12 degrees Celsius with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain. It will be drier in the east of the country, with some mist and drizzle and a few clear spells on the east coast.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly cloud with some outbreaks of rain across the western half of the country, becoming persistent in coastal counties.

Further east, rain and drizzle will be patchy and some parts will stay dry.

Highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday will remain mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually easing during the day.

It will stay mostly dry in the east and southeast for the afternoon and some bright spells will develop later in the day.

Temperatures will reach lows of two to six degrees and it will be coldest in the northwest.

From midweek onwards, there will be high pressure and more settled conditions across the country.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 degrees on Thursday and Friday, according to current indications.